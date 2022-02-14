CNBC Pro

Inflation beneficiaries are beating the overall market big time. Here are some of Credit Suisse's favorites

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says the charts suggest we're in a bear market, so buy these quality defensive stocks
Yun Li2 hours ago
CNBC ProBuy the dip on these global stocks with strong returns, Goldman says
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says these global stocks have strong earnings growth — and tips them to rally more than 50%
Zavier Ong
Read More