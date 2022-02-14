Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Avis Budget, Arista Networks & more

People wait in line at Avis rental agency in the Miami International Airport Car Rental Center on April 12, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Avis Budget — Avis shares dipped slightly even after the car rental company posted a quarterly profit that beat analyst expectations. The company earned an adjusted $7.08 per share in its latest quarter, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $6.15 per share.

Arista Networks — Shares of Arista Networks popped more than 8% on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted an adjusted profit of 82 cents per share on revenue of $824.5 million. Analysts expected earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $790.1 million, according to StreetAccount. Arista also issued first-quarter revenue guidance that was above analyst forecasts.

Brookdale Senior Living — The retirement home operator reported a fourth-quarter EBITDA of $35.8 million, narrowly missing a StreetAccount forecast of $36.2 million. The company's revenue for the quarter came in at $643.9 million, marginally above estimates. Shares fell slightly.