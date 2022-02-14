CNBC Pro

Tiger Global doubles down on Peloton, adds a big bet on Warren Buffett-backed fintech

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProArt Cashin says the Fed rarely gets tightening right, market 'jumpy' for good reason
Krystal Huran hour ago
CNBC ProBaupost's Seth Klarman bets big on technology sector, adds software and fintech stocks
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC ProThis value fund is beating the market this year and has a good long-term record. Here's what's in it
Yun Li
Read More