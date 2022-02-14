'Ukrainians feel that they've been abandoned,' ambassador says as crisis intensifies

LONDON — Ukrainians are starting to feel "abandoned," Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K. told CNBC on Monday, as tensions with Russia escalate and many nations urge their citizens to leave the country.

"The problem is that Ukrainians are pushed, you know, to panic," Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., said Monday.

"The airlines are canceling the flights, money has been withdrawn by investors. Ukrainians feel that they've been abandoned," he said in London.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia heightened over the weekend, after the United States warned that an invasion could be "imminent." Dutch airline KLM suspended its flights into Ukraine and other companies are considering doing the same.

Given that high level of threat, the U.S. decided to pull some of its staff from Kyiv. European diplomatic services are still operating in Kiev, but different European nations have told their citizens to avoid flying into Ukraine and have asked those residing in the country to leave while commercial means are still available.

Prystaiko said he felt "quite bad" about the U.K.'s decision to warn its people to leave Ukraine.

"Because not many people can leave. My family can't leave, my mom can't leave, my family, my brother lives there — and so many friends. We feel, the word abandoned — maybe this a bit [of a] harsh word, but that's how Ukrainians believe that they've been treated as of now," he said.

"We just wanted to remind everybody ... we don't want this war," he added.