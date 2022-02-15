Japan stocks set for lower start as Russia-Ukraine tensions keep investors on edge

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Tuesday as investors in Asia continue to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,065 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,060. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,079.59.

Japan's gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter is set to be released at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.35% in morning trade.