Japan stocks set for lower start as Russia-Ukraine tensions keep investors on edge

- Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks.
- Japan's gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter is set to be released at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
- Global markets have been kept on edge amid fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with the U.S. closing its embassy in Kyiv.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Tuesday as investors in Asia continue to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,065 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,060. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,079.59.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.35% in morning trade.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 171.89 points to 34,566.17 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.38% to 4,401.67. The Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 13,790.92.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.289 following its bounce last week from levels below 95.5.
The Japanese yen traded at 115.53 per dollar, weaker than levels below 115.2 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7127, struggling to recover after last week's decline from above $0.72.