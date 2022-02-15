CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros' stock picks as the market bounces, favorite retail names

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO07:36
CNBC ProTesla, Chipotle, and Wynn are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 15
Alison Conklin32 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Pros bet big on software stocks, favor reopening over pandemic names
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO09:21
CNBC ProCisco, Dell, and Disney are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 14
Alison Conklin
Read More