Banks haven't quit coal. Study says commercial lenders have channeled $1.5 trillion to the industry since 2019

A bulldozer pushes coal onto a conveyor belt at the Jiangyou Power Station on January 28, 2022 in Jiangyou, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province of China. Liu Zhongjun | China News Service | Getty Images

LONDON — Banks and investors have channeled massive sums of money to support the coal industry in recent years, according to new research, propping up the world's dirtiest fossil fuel at a time when humanity is facing a climate emergency. Analysis published Tuesday by campaign groups Urgewald and Reclaim Finance, alongside more than two dozen other NGOs, found that commercial banks channeled $1.5 trillion to the coal industry between January 2019 and November last year. The research shows how a tiny number of financial institutions from a handful of countries play an outsized role in keeping the coal industry afloat. Indeed, financial institutions from just six countries — the U.S., China, Japan, India, Canada and the U.K. — were seen to be responsible for more than 80% of coal financing and investment. "These financial institutions must come under fire from all quarters: civil society organizations, financial regulators, customers and progressive investors," Katrin Ganswindt, head of financial research at Urgewald, said in the report. "Unless we end financing of coal, it will end us." Coal is the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel in terms of emissions and therefore the most critical target for replacement in the transition to renewable alternatives.

Fog shrouds the Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions Citigroup Inc., State Street Corp., Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and the commercial office block No. 1 Canada Square, on the Isle of Dogs on November 05, 2020 in London, England. Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Who are the top lenders to coal clients?

The findings outline all corporate lending and underwriting for companies on Urgewald's Global Coal Exit List but exclude green bonds and financing that is directed toward non-coal activities. The GCEL refers to a list of 1,032 companies that account for 90% of the world's thermal coal production and coal-fired capacity. It is the first GCEL finance research update since the COP26 climate conference was held in Glasgow, Scotland late last year. Campaigners say it is for this reason that the analysis should be seen as a benchmark to assess the integrity of promises made at COP26.

Major coal-dependent nations at the U.N. talks pledged for the first time to "phase down" coal-fired power generation and inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels. A last-minute intervention to amend the terminology of the Glasgow Climate Pact to "phase down" rather than "phase out" sparked fears among many it would create a loophole to delay desperately needed climate action. "Banks like to argue that they want to help their coal clients transition, but the reality is that almost none of these companies are transitioning. And they have little incentive to do so as long as bankers continue writing them blank checks," Ganswindt said. The NGOs research shows that while 376 commercial banks provided $363 billion in loans to the coal industry between January 2019 and November 2021, just 12 banks accounted for 48% of total lending to companies on the GCEL.

Turów Power Station in the southwest of Poland. Dominika Zarzycka | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Of these so-called "dirty dozen" lenders, 10 are members of the U.N.'s Net Zero Banking Alliance — an industry-led initiative committed to aligning their portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050. The top three lenders providing loans to the coal industry consist of Japan's Mizuho Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and SMBC Group, respectively, followed by the U.K.'s Barclays and Wall Street's Citigroup. CNBC has requested comment from the companies identified in this report. Mizuho Financial and Citi both declined to respond to the NGOs analysis.

'Vast amounts of cash'

The study found it is underwriting that now accounts for the lion's share of capital that banks mobilize for their coal clients. Underwriting refers to the process by which banks raise investment or capital for companies by issuing bonds or shares on their behalf and selling them to investors such as pension funds, insurance funds and mutual funds. In the almost two-year period from January 2019 through to November last year, 484 commercial banks channeled $1.2 trillion to companies on the GCEL through underwriting. Of these, just 12 banks were found to account for 39% of the total underwriting since 2019.

The JP Morgan Chase & Co. headquarters, The JP Morgan Chase Tower in Park Avenue, Midtown, Manhattan, New York. Tim Clayton - Corbis | Corbis Sport | Getty Images

Reflecting on the findings of the research, Urgewald's Ganswindt told CNBC that it was important to see the big picture when it comes to how banks provide support to the coal industry. "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter whether banks are supporting the coal industry by providing loans or by providing underwriting services. Both actions lead to the same result: Vast amounts of cash are provided to an industry that is our climate's worst enemy," she said.

What about investors?