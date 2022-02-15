Democratic lawmaker unveils bill that would define boundaries for stablecoin market

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer on Tuesday unveiled an early draft of legislation aimed at placing definitions around stablecoins, which critics consider susceptible to manipulation, bad actors and collapse the result of insufficient reserve capital.

A discussion draft released Monday by Gottheimer's office proposes to designate certain digital currencies as "qualified" stablecoins if they can be redeemed on a one-for-one basis for U.S. dollars.

Qualified stablecoins could be issued either by an federally backed bank or a non-bank that agrees to maintain at least 100% reserve assets consisting of U.S. dollars, U.S. debt or any other assets the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency deems appropriate cash collateral.

"I don't think we should stifle innovation in the crypto currency market," Gottheimer, a Democrat, said Monday afternoon.

Gottheimer's legislation, which is still soliciting input from Capitol Hill and the crypto industry, will likely be the first of many attempts to structure the new market from Congress and the Biden administration.

Gottheimer said Nellie Liang, an under secretary of the Treasury who's leading regulatory efforts, was supportive of his plan when she appeared before the House Financial Service Committee last week.

"We've been very engaged with Treasury and Blockchain Association and many of the businesses in the space," he added.

Stablecoins, issued by companies like Tether and Circle Internet Financial, have erupted in popularity in recent years. Proponents say stablecoins bridge the ease and speed of more-volatile cryptocurrencies with the stability of national currencies like the U.S. dollar.

While many stablecoin issuers keep a pool of dollars to back up the value of the digital token, it's not always clear whether they can guarantee 100% of redemption requests for traditional fiat currencies. Some policymakers worry that a spike in redemption requests, or a stablecoin "run," could result in bankruptcy at the issuer and start a domino of insolvency.