Education Department suspends seizure of tax refunds, Social Security for overdue student loans until November

The U.S. Department of Education has suspended the seizure of tax refunds, Social Security and other government payments to satisfy defaulted student loans until November, the agency said. About 9 million people have a federal student loan in default, meaning they've fallen at least 270 days behind on payments. The Education Department — as well as other federal and state agencies — can collect on delinquent debt via the Treasury Offset Program, which intercepts certain payments to recover the owed funds.

Collecting debts

In 2019, the Treasury Offset Program collected nearly $4.9 billion to service debts held by the Education Department, according to a foundation analysis of publicly available data. That would be about 78% of the total $6.3 billion in delinquent non-tax debt collected that fiscal year. The government is allowed to seize 100% of federal tax refunds to collect debts associated with child support, unemployment insurance and state income taxes. It can also withhold up to 65% of federal salaries and up to 15% of Social Security payments, for example.