Is college really worth it? Here's why it's so hard to figure out the return on investment

Between sky-high costs and hefty student loan debt, more students and their families are questioning the value of a college degree.

While about 81% of college-bound juniors and seniors still see college as a worthwhile investment, only 42% of families feel confident about covering the cost, according to a report by Sallie Mae.

As a result, a growing number are opting out entirely. The number of undergraduates enrolled in college is now down 5.1% compared to two years ago, according to a separate report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center — a loss of nearly 1 million students.

In fact, getting a diploma is almost always worth it in the long run, according to "The College Payoff," a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than those with just a high school diploma, the report said — and the higher the level of educational attainment, the larger the payoff.

When broken down by areas of study, however, the difference is striking.

These days, the top 10 best-paying majors are all related to engineering — with the exception of computer science, which ranks fifth out of all majors, according to the New York Federal Reserve's recent study of salaries for college graduates.

Yet there are colleges that don't offer a decent return on investment at all, according to another study released by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

"There are institutions that don't pay off," Kevin Miller, the Center's associate director of higher education, said of primarily smaller for-profit colleges.