Japan stocks set to rise as investors look ahead to China's inflation data

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to China's inflation data. Meanwhile, tensions appear to ease between Russia and Ukraine, boosting markets.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,355 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,865.19.

Elsewhere in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.26%.

Looking ahead, China's inflation data for January is set to be released on Wednesday, with the consumer price index and producer price index both expected to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN today.

Russia's government announced Tuesday that Moscow is starting to return some troops at the Ukrainian border, though NATO's chief warned that the military alliance has so far "not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side."