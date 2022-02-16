Japan stocks set to rise as investors look ahead to China's inflation data

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to China's inflation data. Meanwhile, tensions appear to ease between Russia and Ukraine, boosting markets.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,355 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,865.19.
Elsewhere in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.26%.
Looking ahead, China's inflation data for January is set to be released on Wednesday, with the consumer price index and producer price index both expected to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN today.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 422.67 points to 34,988.84 while the S&P 500 climbed 1.58% to 4.471.07. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.53% to 14,139.76.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.985 — off levels above 96 seen recently.
The Japanese yen traded at 115.62 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 115.2 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.715, largely holding on to gains after bouncing from below $0.71 earlier in the week.