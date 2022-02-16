CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros name their favorite discount retailers and react to Paramount’s slide

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO07:46
CNBC ProParamount, PayPal, and NVIDIA are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 16
Alison Conklin41 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros' stock picks as the market bounces, favorite retail names
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO07:36
CNBC ProTesla, Chipotle, and Wynn are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 15
Alison Conklin
Read More