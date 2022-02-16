European markets head for flat open as Russia-Ukraine fears subside; earnings in focus

LONDON — European markets are set for a muted open as investors assess the geopolitical outlook following Russia's partial withdrawal from the Ukrainian border, while corporate earnings season rumbles on.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around a single point higher at 7,610, Germany's DAX is expected to gain around 32 points to 15,445 and France's CAC 40 is set to add around five points to 6,985, according to IG data.

Markets around the world rallied on Tuesday after Russia announced that it had begun returning some troops to deployment bases after training exercises near the Ukrainian border, assuaging fears of an imminent invasion and raising hopes of a de-escalation of recent tensions with the West.

However, Western officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have urged caution in taking Russia's claims at face value.

Shares in Asia-Pacific, which had closed by the time the news broke on Tuesday, joined their U.S. and European counterparts in rallying on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading gains.

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower in early premarket trade on Wednesday after the major indexes snapped a three-day losing street in regular trading on the back of the news of Russia's partial withdrawal.