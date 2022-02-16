CNBC Pro

Evercore ISI upgrades Macy's to outperform and sees stock jumping more than 90%

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America downgrades ViacomCBS, shares slide as company shifts focus to streaming
Jesse Pound20 min ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan initiates Vacasa at overweight, says vacation rental stock is a better idea than Airbnb
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Robinhood, Walmart, Target, Airbnb & more
Michael Bloom
Read More