Families are struggling again after just 2 months without child tax credit payments

Benefits of monthly CTC The child tax credit was enhanced through the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March 2021. It boosted the existing child tax credit to $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year. It also added six advance monthly payments that ran from July to December and expanded who was eligible to receive the benefit. In the earliest months of receiving checks, families used the money for essential such as food, clothes and rent. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse survey shows that food insecurity and child poverty dropped due to the benefit. Other data confirmed these findings. In December, a survey from SaverLife, a non-profit that encourages low-income Americans to save, showed that 74% of people receiving the credit used it for everyday expenses. It also found that families receiving the child tax credit spent more on utilities each month, showing that the benefit helped them make up for late payments, stay current on their bills or even pay ahead to prepare for the future.