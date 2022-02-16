'You can't just sit still.' Inflation has slammed small businesses. Here's how one entrepreneur fought back

Amanda Nguyen, founder of cake company Butter&, has had to raise prices after the costs of her ingredients skyrocketed. She also had to find ways to expand her business.

Small business owner Amanda Nguyen thought she had gotten through the worst part of the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, inflation hit.

As the owner of San Francisco-based bakery Butter&, Nguyen has seen the prices of some of her ingredients double over the past year.

"When 2021 rolled around, I think it was in some ways even harder than 2020," she said. "It was really unexpected how hard it would be."

A case of eggs, which accounts for about 30% of her products' ingredients, jumped to about $45 from $19, Nguyen said. She saw the price of flour, butter and sugar also increased dramatically.

More from Invest in You:

Small business owners are optimistic, but still face challenges

Inflation is at its highest in 40 years. How raising interest rates could help

This company found a cure for employee burnout: a four-day workweek

Nguyen, 32, specializes in buttercream cakes, primarily for weddings and milestone birthdays, as well as smaller, more affordable "quarantine cakes" that she rolled out during the pandemic. She credits the latter, which had messages such as "Wash your hands," "Don't touch your face," or more recently, "Just vaccinated," as saving her business during the crisis.

In response to higher costs, Nguyen raised the price tag of her larger cakes by $5, or about 4%, across the board. However, she didn't change the price of her quarantine cakes, which start at $30.

"It clearly wasn't enough to keep up with inflation," Nguyen said.

In January, wholesale prices were up 9.7% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's Producer Price Index.