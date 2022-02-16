CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We are sticking with Facebook and may even add to our position

Zev Fima@zevfima
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're buying a new tech stock at a reasonable price with a nice dividend
Jeff Marks34 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club Stock Profile: Disney fires on all cylinders with both business units set-up for continued growth
Zev Fimaan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Wynn's mixed quarter, Tesla's 'big bet,' Airbnb's growing moat
Jim Cramer4 hours ago
Read More