CNBC Pro

These stocks like McDonald's have pricing power to combat inflation, according to Wolfe Research

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProWant to put some money to work in India? Here are JPMorgan, HSBC and BNP Paribas' favorite sectors
Saheli Roy Choudhury
CNBC ProJPMorgan names 6 global stocks to navigate tech sector weakness
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO07:36
CNBC ProTesla, Chipotle, and Wynn are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 15
Alison Conklin
Read More