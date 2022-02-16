CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Beyond Meat, Deere, Allbirds & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America downgrades ViacomCBS as company shifts focus to streaming
Jesse Pound19 min ago
CNBC ProEvercore ISI upgrades Macy's to outperform and sees stock jumping more than 90%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan initiates Vacasa at overweight, says vacation rental stock is a better idea than Airbnb
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
Read More