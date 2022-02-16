What to watch today: Stock futures dip after Wall Street breaks a 3-day losing streak

Despite NATO claiming to see no signs of drawdowns at Ukraine's border, Russia said Wednesday it's returning more troops and weapons to their bases. Moscow's Tuesday announcement of a pullback was met with skepticism around the world. President Joe Biden warned "an invasion remains distinctly possible," while urging Russia to choose a diplomatic path to resolving the conflict. (CNBC)

Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC on Wednesday that it's "reasonable" to assume that the final stages of the Covid pandemic may be approaching. Bancel said there's an 80% chance that as the omicron variant evolves it would become "less and less virulent." But he also sees a "20% scenario where we see a next mutation, which is more virulent than omicron."

New daily U.S. Covid cases continued to plummet, with the latest seven-day average dropping 44% to 136,190, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While new daily U.S. deaths from Covid dropped 8% from a week ago, fatalities remained elevated, averaging 2,264 over the past seven days.

Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's effort to stop the House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot from obtaining White House visitor logs from the day of the attack. Trump had claimed that the records are protected by executive privilege. (CNBC)

Allison Gollust, the CNN executive in a relationship that triggered the resignation this month of network President Jeff Zucker, has also resigned from the network, according to an email sent to staff members. In her own statement, Gollust called the announcement by CNN's parent WarnerMedia "retaliation." (NBC News)

On the same day it reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings and better-than-expected revenue and streaming video subscriber additions, ViacomCBS announced after the bell Tuesday a corporate name change to Paramount Global (VIACA). The move, effective Wednesday, ties the company closer to its Paramount+ streaming service and takes advantage of Paramount's brand recognition. (Press Release)