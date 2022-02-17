CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Cathie Wood defends Twitter moves, shares what she finds most impressive about Roblox

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO08:03
CNBC ProUber, Zoom, and Roblox are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 17
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros name their favorite discount retailers and react to Paramount’s slide
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO07:46
CNBC ProParamount, PayPal, and NVIDIA are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 16
Alison Conklin
Read More