Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, sends it to Biden

A man runs in front of the U.S. Capitol building during morning hours in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022.

The Senate passed a short-term government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk hours before a shutdown deadline.

The measure, which passed with a 65-27 vote, will keep the government running through March 11. Congress had to approve a spending plan before the end of the day Friday.

Lawmakers hope to buy enough time to pass legislation that would fund federal operations through Sept. 30. Earlier this month, appropriators announced an agreement on a framework for long-term spending.

They will still have to negotiate spending details and approve legislation before the next shutdown deadline in three weeks.