House panel asks federal agency to end Trump's lease of DC hotel as questions rise over his financial statements

A House committee urged a federal agency Thursday to consider terminating the lease on a Washington, D.C., hotel held by former President Donald Trump and his business.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform cited accounting firm Mazars' recent announcement that it is dropping the Trump Organization as a client and stating that a decade of the company's financial statements cannot be relied on as accurate.

"New information, including that former President Trump may have submitted inaccurate financial information to the federal government to obtain this lease and that he stands to reap millions in profit from selling the lease, reinforce the serious ethical and legal concerns previously raised by the Committee," the committee leaders wrote in a letter to the General Services Administration obtained by NBC News.

The House committee last year disclosed financial filings showing that the Trump International Hotel in D.C. lost more than $70 million from 2016 to 2020.

Mazars had submitted those filings to the GSA, the landlord of the historic building known as the Old Post Office.

