Judge will rule on Trump New York subpoena fight Thursday afternoon

A New York judge said he will rule by Thursday afternoon on a request by the New York state attorney general that former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children comply with subpoenas seeking to question them and obtain other evidence for a civil investigation of the Trump Organization.

The announcement came at the end of a contentious hearing where lawyers for Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump attacked Attorney General Letitia James for conducting what they said was a probe tainted by political bias, and a violation of the elder Trump's constitutional rights. The Trump lawyers are seeking to block the subpoenas on those and other grounds.

James is investigating whether the Trump Organization improperly stated the valuations of various real estate assets to obtain more favorable loans, insurance rates and tax benefits.

Trump also faces a pending criminal probe into the same issues by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. James has sent investigators from her office to assist in the DA's probe.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said he will issue his ruling at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

