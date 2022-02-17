Britain's former deputy prime minister is now one of the most powerful people at Meta

Nick Clegg, once the second most powerful man in Britain, is now one of the most powerful people at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promoted the former deputy prime minister to president of global affairs on Wednesday, putting him in charge of "all policy matters" as the tech giant faces a barrage of global regulation. Clegg was previously vice president of global affairs.

The Cambridge University graduate, who joined Facebook in 2018 as head of policy and communications, used to be the leader of Britain's centrist Liberal Democrats party.

He will now be in charge of decisions that affect the billions of people worldwide who use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus, which are all owned by Meta.

Zuckerberg said he wants the 55-year-old to take the role of a senior leader "at the level" of himself and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, who has long been regarded as the second in command.

"Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work," Zuckerberg said on his personal Facebook page.