Palantir shares drop more than 13% after earnings

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
  • Shares of Palantir fell more than 13% on Thursday morning.
  • The company beat revenue estimates but missed earnings expectations for the fourth quarter.

Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp arrives at the "Tech for Good" Summit in Paris, France May 15, 2019.
Charles Platiau | Reuters

Shares of Palantir fell more than 13% on Thursday morning after the company reported mixed earnings results for the fourth quarter.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): 2 cents, adjusted vs 4 cents estimated, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $433 million vs $418 million estimated, according to Refinitiv

Palantir said it expects $443 million in revenue in Q1, while analysts had been expecting about $439 million, according to Refinitiv. It continues to expect annual revenue growth of 30% or more through 2025.

It reported a net loss of $156.19 million in the quarter, greater than the $148.34 million net loss it saw in Q4 2020.

The software company, known for its work with government agencies, said it grew government revenue 26% year-over-year and added 34 net new customers in Q4.

It also said it closed 64 deals in the quarter of $1 million or more, including 27 of which were at least $5 million and 19 of which were at least $10 million.

Palantir expanded its commercial business throughout 2021, growing commercial revenue 34% year-over-year to $645 million. U.S. commercial revenue alone grew 102% year-over-year while increasing U.S. commercial customer count 4.7x to 80 customers.

Government revenue grew 47% to $897 million in 2021.

