Japan stocks set for opening fall as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to rattle investors

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Friday, as simmering tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to keep investors on edge.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,905 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,880. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,232.87.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.86% in morning trade.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is at a pivotal moment, with Kyiv accusing pro-Moscow separatists of attacking a village near the border.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have driven investors toward safe-haven assets such as gold. Spot gold was last at $1,898.788 per ounce, following its ascent earlier in the week from below $1,860.

The Japanese yen, also commonly seen as a safe-haven asset, traded at 114.89 per dollar — stronger than levels above 115.6 seen against the greenback earlier this week.