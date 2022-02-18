CNBC Pro

Deutsche Bank says Charles Schwab could be a good bet as Fed rate hikes loom

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProRaymond James says buy the dip in Fastly, stock can rebound more than 80%
Jesse Pound26 min ago
CNBC ProRBC Capital Markets downgrades Redfin, calls bull case for stock 'broken'
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Home Depot, Disney, DraftKings & more
Michael Bloom
Read More