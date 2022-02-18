CNBC Pro

Japan stocks look cheap and have solid growth ahead, Goldman says. Here are some of its favorites

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman says Chinese stocks are too big to ignore — and names some top picks with serious upside
Zavier Ong4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO08:03
CNBC ProUber, Zoom, and Roblox are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 17
Alison Conklin6 hours ago
CNBC ProWall Street analysts name their top global stock picks amid market turbulence
Zavier Ong
Read More