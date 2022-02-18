Museums are in a race to save America's treasures from climate change

The nation's museums are facing increased flooding and more frequent wildfires, and all that history inside is at risk. The value at stake is incalculable. Now the rush is on to make the structures more resilient, but funding that will be a feat.

The problem is particularly acute at the nation's Smithsonian museums. At the museum of American History, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., water is already rising. On a dry day, in the midst of two dry weeks, there was water down in the bowels of the building.

As Nancy Bechtol, director of all Smithsonian facilities, explained, "It's just groundwater."

Bechtol is responsible for 13 million square feet of museum space, most on the Mall, which is below sea level, as well as two museums in New York City and one in Virginia.

"We're always sort of pre-planning and sort of staging different emergency responses just to be prepared so that our staff is prepared and that we have the planning in place," she said.

Heavier rainfall is another pressing problem. Water from rain seeped into Smithsonian spaces after a major storm in 2006 and again last spring, when the American History Museum's cafeteria flooded with over a foot of water. None of the collection was damaged, but the Museum's director, Anthea Hartig, saw the writing on the hallowed walls.