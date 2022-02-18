This 34-year-old's first business went up in flames — now she's on a mission to build a billion-dollar vegan burger empire

In 2016, Aisha "Pinky" Cole's Jamaican-American eatery in New York City's Harlem neighborhood went up in flames. A grease fire destroyed the restaurant. Cole says her inexperience as an entrepreneur put the nail in the coffin. The damage from the fire wasn't covered by the proper form of insurance, leaving her sifting through the rubble of a failed business venture, trying to figure out what went wrong and – more importantly – what she could improve next time. What a difference six years can make. Today, the 34-year-old is a cookbook author, philanthropist and owner of the buzzy Atlanta-based vegan hamburger chain Slutty Vegan, which opened in 2018. The restaurant's four locations draw long lines and a loyal following – vegans and meat-eaters alike – with that provocative name, a vibrant atmosphere and an ethos that taps into Atlanta's strong Black cultural connections. Its popularity also comes from Cole's efforts to give back to the city's Black community through her nonprofit, the Pinky Cole Foundation. Put it all together, she says, and people flock to Slutty Vegan for the food, the sense of community and Cole herself. "I'm a young, Black woman who's movin' and shakin', and has a story of tribulation and triumph," Cole tells CNBC Make It. "People appreciate that. And people can see themselves in me." Cole's goal is to make Slutty Vegan a billion-dollar brand within just the next few years. It'll take some serious work: Slutty Vegan made between $10 million and $14 million in 2021 revenue, according to a CNBC Make It estimate, and most billion-dollar businesses make at least $100 million in annual revenue. (Cole declined to confirm Slutty Vegan's annual revenue.) Still, she's nothing but confident. "You've got a great story. You've got great food," Cole says. "Why wouldn't people want to support that?"

Healthy and vegan – but make it a party

Cole, a Baltimore native, says she's always been a "hustler" – a quality she inherited from her father, who went to prison for his role in a Baltimore drug ring around the time she was born, and spent more than two decades behind bars. "It wasn't legal, but he was a big-time entrepreneur," Cole says. It took Cole a while to figure out what shape her dream of owning a billion-dollar business could take. A veteran television producer who cashed out her 401K and took a loan from a family friend to open her New York City eatery in 2014, Cole returned to the world of TV as a producer and casting director for more than two years after the fire.

By 2018, she was living in Atlanta and ready to take another shot. A vegan for almost a decade, she says the name "Slutty Vegan" came to her like a bolt out of the blue. It's intentionally cheeky and provocative, meant to challenge notions that vegan food is stuffy or boring. For four months, Slutty Vegan was a side-hustle in a shared commercial kitchen — until Cole was fired from her day job for focusing too much on her new business, she says. From there, she expanded to a food truck, and then to her first brick-and-mortar location in January 2019. By then, she'd built a cult following: 1,200 customers showed up to the 635-square-foot restaurant on opening day.

The interior of a Slutty Vegan location in Atlanta, featuring bright colors and graffiti-inspired artwork. Source: Slutty Vegan

The word "Slutty" on the door – along with menu items like the Fussy Hussy plant-based burger or the Skinny Dipper fried pickles – draws in customers who might not otherwise give vegan food a chance. The interior aesthetic similarly delivers a party-like atmosphere, with loud music and bright-colored graffiti on the walls. "I wanted to negate all these notions that only certain kinds of people can eat vegan food," Cole says. "The audience is the meat-eater. I love when ... they're pleasantly surprised."

A 'hustler' who wants to give back

Cole, who had a daughter last summer with her partner and fellow entrepreneur Derrick Hayes, often talks about using Slutty Vegan to create generational wealth – for her family and others in the Black community. "When we talk about real generational wealth, they don't teach us that growing up," she says. "They don't teach us about business and financial literacy, especially not where I came from."

Pinky Cole launched expanded from a shared kitchen to a social media-driven food truck before opening Slutty Vegan's first brick-and-mortar location in 2019. Source: Slutty Vegan