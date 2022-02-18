These are the top 10 companies for career advancement, according to Black employees

Delta Air Lines has been named as the number one company for career opportunities for Black employees, according to a new Glassdoor report.

In 2020, Glassdoor launched new diversity and inclusion products that highlighted the state of DE&I at companies. This allows them to gain insight on how Black employees perceive their workplaces in relation to their non-Black colleagues and what areas could use improvement.

Based on the Glassdoor Review Data from Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, 2021, Black employees are less happy with their companies than their counterparts. Black workers rated their work environments a 3.5 on average, compared to 3.8 from non-Black employees.

Delta Air Lines, the highest-rated amongst Black employees, received a 4.2 average ranking for career opportunities. In their 2021 Close The Gap Report, the airline addressed the gap between the diversity in their front-line talent and their executives, pledging to fulfill their commitment to being an “anti-racist, anti-discrimination organization.”

As of June 2021, Delta’s demographics consisted of 41% women, 24% Black, and 21% ethnic minorities. Through inclusive hiring practices, virtual anti-racism conferences, and business resource groups, Delta has worked towards fostering an environment of trust and support for their Black and POC talent.

Microsoft, the second-highest rated amongst Black employees, also received a 4.2 average ranking. The company has several professional development opportunities for Black employees and has committed to doubling the number of African American and Hispanic, and Latinx people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the U.S. by 2025.

In 2021, Microsoft also launched the Black Partner Growth Initiative, dedicated to the growth and support of Black tech companies and entrepreneurs.

Glassdoor also highlighted the average rating on different workplace factors according to Black employees, noting areas like career opportunities and work-life balance. Diversity and inclusion held the highest ranking (3.6), but senior leadership was ranked the lowest (3.1), indicating the “ongoing need for senior leaders to continue focusing on fostering trust, increasing transparency and unifying employees around common goals,” according to Glassdoor.

Here’s the full list of the companies Black employees believe are committed to their career advancement.