Some White House docs recovered from Mar-a-Lago were marked classified, National Archives confirms

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on February 10, 2021 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The National Archives and Records Administration confirmed Friday that items marked "classified" were among the 15 boxes of White House records retrieved from former President Donald Trump's home, Mar-a-Lago, last month.

The National Archives told a House committee that it "has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes."

The discovery of those classified documents in Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, home prompted NARA staff to reach out to the Department of Justice, U.S. Archivist David Ferriero told the House Oversight and Reform Committee in a letter.

All 15 of those boxes should have been handed over to the National Archives directly from the White House once Trump left office in January 2021, as required by law, the agency has noted.

The Presidential Records Act requires that all applicable materials, such as documents, photos, correspondence and pamphlets, must be preserved and transferred to the National Archives as soon as the president leaves office.

A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.