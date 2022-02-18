Ukraine-Russia crisis live updates: New reports of violence as Russians prepare fresh military drills

The Ukraine-Russia crisis entered a tense new day Friday, as reports indicated there were new outbreaks of violence and ceasefire violations.

American officials continued to push for a diplomatic solution, while Russian forces prepared to conduct more drills near Ukraine's borders.

For months, Russia has been building up its military presence just outside Ukraine, its former Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin's moves have reminded Western officials of 2014, when Russian forces invaded Crimea in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Russia could face widespread, devastating economic sanctions if the Kremlin were to move ahead with an attack on Ukraine.

The tensions remained on investors' minds, even as stock futures pointed to a higher open after the Dow suffered its worst day of this young year.