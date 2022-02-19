Amazon is planning to open its first fashion storefront — here's what it'll look like

Amazon is turning one of its virtual entities into a reality — once again.

Last month, the e-commerce giant announced plans to launch a 30,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar fashion storefront called Amazon Style sometime in 2022. It'll be located in The Americana at Brand mall in Los Angeles next to traditional retail brands like Nordstrom, J. Crew, Urban Outfitters and H&M.

This isn't Amazon's first venture into brick-and-mortar spaces: It also owns and operates convenience store chain Amazon Go, Amazon 4-star, bookstore chain Amazon Books and Whole Foods Market.

According to the company, the Amazon Style floor will only feature one of each product for sale — much like a typical shoe store. Customers will scan an item's QR code in an accompanying app to request different sizes or colors, which they can then pick up at a counter or in a fitting room that's also equipped with touchscreens.

The goal is to display more styles "without requiring customers to sift through racks to find that right color, size and fit," Amazon Style managing director Simoina Vasen told CNBC last month.

It's an audacious concept. Here's what it'll look like, according to the company's renderings: