Japan's Nikkei 225 drops 2% as investors continue watching Ukraine crisis

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Monday morning trade, as investors continue to watch the situation surrounding Ukraine.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 2% in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.8%. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.64%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.82% in morning trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.36% lower.

Fears of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine are likely to continue weighing on investor sentiment. U.S. President Joe Biden abruptly cancelled plans on Sunday to go home to Delaware following a top level meeting on the Ukraine crisis.

Looking ahead, China is set to announce its latest benchmark lending rate on Monday, with the latest one-year loan prime rate (LPR) expected to be out at 9:15 a.m. HK/SIN. All 24 financial institutions a snap Reuters poll predicted no change in the one-year LPR.