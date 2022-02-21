Next bitcoin bull run won't happen until end 2024, says top crypto exchange co-founder

Bitcoin may not see a bull market until late 2024 or the beginning of 2025, if past price cycles are any indication, according to the co-founder of Huobi, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Du Jun told CNBC that bitcoin bull markets are closely tied to a process called halving, which occurs every few years.

This relates to so-called miners on the bitcoin network, which run powerful specialized computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles to validate transactions on the bitcoin network. Miners are rewarded in bitcoin as a result.

Halving is written into bitcoin's underlying code and cuts in half the reward that so-called miners get for validating transactions on the cryptocurrency's network. It occurs roughly every four years.

The last halving took place in May 2020, and in 2021, bitcoin topped an all-time high above $68,000. A similar occurrence happened when halving took place in 2016. The following year, bitcoin hit what was at the time a record high.