UK to roll out additional Covid vaccine shot for over 75s and vulnerable people within weeks

A member of the military vaccinates a woman at the COVID-19 mass vaccination centre at Pentwyn Leisure Centre on February 3, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales.

The U.K. will roll out an additional Covid vaccine shot for the elderly and its clinically vulnerable population, the country's vaccines regulator announced on Monday.

Adults over the age of 75, nursing home residents and immunosuppressed over-12s will be given an extra dose of a Covid vaccine in the spring as a "precautionary strategy for 2022," Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said in a press release.

Over-18s will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid vaccine for their spring dose, while 12 to 18-year-olds will be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only.

An extra booster shot will be given 6 months after an eligible individual's most recent dose, the JCVI said.

For older people in the U.K., this will be the fourth vaccine dose they have been offered. For people with a severely weakened immune system, it will be the fifth vaccine shot they have been offered. The bulk of the population has been offered three shots, two vaccinations and one booster.

The regulatory body noted in the release on Monday that "there remains considerable uncertainty with regards to the likelihood, timing and severity of any potential future wave of Covid-19 in the U.K."

"There may be a transition period of a few years before a stable pattern, such as a regular seasonal wave of infection, is established," the JCVI said.