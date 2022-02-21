European stocks set to climb as hopes of Russia-Ukraine solution emerge

LONDON — European markets are set to climb on Monday as hopes emerged for a diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 41 points higher at 7,555, Germany's DAX is set to add around 172 points to 15,215 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 51 points to 6,981, according to IG data.

U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted "in principle" a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, paving the way for last-ditch diplomatic efforts to avert an invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday evening that if Moscow does not launch an invasion in the coming days, the summit would take place following a scheduled meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors continued to monitor the situation surrounding Ukraine, while China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged. Markets in the United States are closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, having dropped sharply on Friday as global markets were roiled by rising tensions in eastern Europe.