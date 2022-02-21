Here are the 5 most valuable airline and hotel rewards programs

Ever wonder if you've been loyal to the right airline, hotel or other travel provider all this time? Are those rewards points you've been diligently racking up the best deal available, or do competitors offer better deals?

It turns out that if you've been flying Alaska Airlines to stay at Radisson Hotels, you've been reaping the most rewards, according to NerdWallet. The consumer finance site released its rankings for the most valuable airline and hotel rewards programs in 2022, and those two travel suppliers topped the lists.

"The easiest way to think about the value of airline and hotel rewards programs is how much they pay you back per dollar spent," said Sam Kemmis, travel expert at NerdWallet. "For example, if you earn one point per dollar spent and each point is worth 1 cent, you're getting 1% back."

Alaska's Mileage Plan, the most valuable airline program in NerdWallet's analysis, offers 9.1% back, while Radisson Rewards offers 12%. Most airline and hotel programs offer somewhere between 5% and 10% back, Kemmis noted, adding that basically adds up to free cash.

"Travelers who don't sign up for these loyalty programs can leave significant money on the table," he said.

Programs from Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Delta Air Lines round out the top five most valuable airline schemes in the NerdWallet rankings. Among hotel programs, World of Hyatt came in second and Wyndham Rewards third, followed by IHG Rewards and then, tied for fifth, Best Western Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy. (See chart for details.)