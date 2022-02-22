CNBC Pro

Bernstein upgrades Advanced Micro Devices, says stock can rebound more than 30%

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProSteer clear of stocks like McDonald's as inflation keeps rising, JPMorgan says
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProThese under-the-radar stocks can give a much-needed boost to an investor's portfolio, analysts say
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProWhy the variable dividend trend is growing, and how investors should play it
Pippa Stevens
Read More