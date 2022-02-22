Biden says U.S. will sanction Russian financial firms, sovereign debt and individuals after Ukraine incursion

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Russia has begun "an invasion" of Ukraine, and he announced sweeping sanctions on a major Russian bank VEB and its military bank.

The sanctions will prohibit American financial institutions from processing transactions for VEB and its military bank. This would effectively cut the banks out of transactions involving U.S. dollars, the global reserve currency.

Biden also announced that the United States will sanction Russia's sovereign debt.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.