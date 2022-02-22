Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi plans to re-enter U.S. market, but with asset management focus

Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi is planning to re-enter the U.S. market more than two years after it ceased operations to comply with regulations, one of the company's co-founders told CNBC.

But the company might not launch an exchange and instead could focus on other areas such as asset management, after missteps last time around, according to Du Jun.

"In 2018, we tried to enter the U.S. market but we quickly withdrew ourselves because we didn't have a strong commitment to the market at that time and we didn't have a good management team in the U.S.," Du said according to a CNBC translation of his comments in Mandarin.

"I expect asset management to be a bigger business than exchange, which echoes the traditional finance market as well," he told CNBC, adding, "I don't think exchange is a necessary element for entering the U.S."

Du did not confirm which business Huobi will launch first in its re-entry to the U.S. A step back into the U.S. market could put Huobi in competition with companies like Coinbase. Huobi is one of the top 10 biggest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume globally, according to CoinGecko.

Huobi first launched a cryptocurrency exchange business in the U.S. in 2018. The following year, the company said it would freeze U.S. user accounts and added that it would return to the market in a "more integrated and impactful fashion."