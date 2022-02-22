CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: Why this Wall Street pro put a buy on AMD for the first time in a decade

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're buying more of our newest portfolio stock as market swings intensify
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Club is watching Tuesday afternoon — including the case for Devon Energy
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Cramer says he's snapping up shares of this gas company on the cheap
Jeff Marks5 hours ago
Read More