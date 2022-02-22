Jack Nicklaus, Justin Thomas team up to launch ultra luxury Florida golf community

Rendering of Panther National Clubhouse Courtesy: Panther National

A golf legend and a one of the PGA's hottest young stars are teaming up to create a luxury golf community in Palm Beach County, Florida. Hall of fame golfer Jack Nicklaus, 82, and 28-year old PGA Tour star Justin Thomas broke ground Tuesday at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens. The golfers are designing a community of high-end estates surrounded by a championship golf course set to open in late 2023. It's the first new golf course in the area in nearly two decades. "It's great to see golf grow out here," Nicklaus told CNBC. "We're going to use everything we can over this wetlands area," he added. Check out the full interview with Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas where they discuss their latest business venture, the state of golf and PGA Tour's newest latest competitive threat:

Panther National will be spread across 400 acres, surrounded by a 2,400 acre conservation area. The community will include 218 estates surrounding the 18-hole golf course. Properties will range in size from 4,700 square feet to as large as 10,000 square feet. Living at Panther National won't come cheap. The estates will cost $3.5 million to $12 million depending on size and amenities. To date, Panther National has 125 reservations. Those are refundable deposits. It will be Thomas' first golf course design project. He said he's just trying to absorb as much as he can from a legend. "I'm fascinated with golf course architecture...I'm going to learn from one of the best in the game," Thomas said. "I'm going to sit back and listen more than anything," he added. As part of their plans to create an eco-friendly community, they've partnered with Tesla Energy to provide power wall back up systems within the estates. This will allow owners to add green features like solar panels. Each estate comes with a two or three car garage with electric charging units, space for a golf cart, an outdoor kitchen and private pool.

Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas broke ground on Tuesday of the golf community they are designing together in Palm Beach, Florida Courtesy: Panther National