Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Palo Alto Networks, Virgin Galactic & more

Signage outside Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Palo Alto Networks — Shares of the cybersecurity company gained 6% during extended trading Tuesday following Palo Alto's second-quarter earnings report. The company earned $1.74 per share excluding items on $1.32 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.65 per share on $1.28 billion in revenue.

Range Resources — Range Resources jumped more than 5% in the wake of the company's fourth-quarter results. The energy company earned 96 cents per share excluding items, on $1.57 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting the company to earn 97 cents per share.

Virgin Galactic — Shares of the space company gained more than 3% after Virgin Galactic reported a smaller-than-expected loss during the fourth quarter. The company lost 31 cents per share compared to the 35-cent loss analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue, however, missed estimates. The company posted sales of $141 million, while Wall Street was expecting $300 million.

Mosaic — Mosaic shares slid more than 6% following the company's latest earnings report. Mosaic posted earnings of $1.95 per share excluding items on $3.84 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting the company to earn $1.97 per share on $3.9 billion in revenue.