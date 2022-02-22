Walmart chases fashion clout with designer Brandon Maxwell's debut spring collection

In this article AMZN

Walmart is debuting the spring collection of Free Assembly, created by fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. Walmart

As shoppers get ready for spring, Walmart is debuting new fashion-forward apparel to try to reel in consumers seeking style on a budget. The retailer is unveiling the spring collections for Free Assembly and Scoop, two of Walmart's exclusive apparel brands. The brands are the first from Brandon Maxwell, a fashion designer and judge on Bravo's "Project Runway." Maxwell has his own luxury brand and a history of dressing famous women from Michelle Obama to Lady Gaga. Walmart tapped him as the brands' creative director last spring. The new collections include clothing and accessories and are rolling out to its website and select stores in the coming weeks. It's part of Walmart's ambitious effort to become known as a destination for affordable fashion — not just the purveyor of socks, T-shirts and other basics. Nearly 60% of Walmart's annual revenue comes from grocery, but apparel, home decor and other general merchandise drive higher profits and can boost the number of items in shoppers' baskets. Maxwell said customers will notice elevated details of tops, dresses and other items, such as metal studs, certified vegan leather and unique denim washes. Items in the spring collections range in price from $8 to $75. "I hope people will feel the quality, which is something we're really proud of," he said. "Clothing is an intimate experience, and it's about how it makes you feel." Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S., said Maxwell's unique, colorful pieces will help Walmart take a larger share of customers' closets. Along with Free Assembly and Scoop, Walmart has two other exclusive, elevated brands: Sofia Jeans, a line developed with actress Sofia Vergara; and Eloquii Elements, a plus-sized women's line inspired by acquired brand Eloquii. It has added more national brands to its website and stores, too, including athleticwear from Champion and girl's apparel and accessories from Justice. Walmart declined to share growth or revenue figures for apparel sales — but there are some signs its strategy is paying off. On last week's earnings call, CEO Doug McMillon called out apparel as one of the strongest categories in the holiday quarter.

Playing up apparel in stores, online

As the spring collections roll out, Walmart is using its stores and website to promote the private brands. Free Assembly's spring collection has nearly 500 pieces across men's, women's and kids apparel. The collection will be carried by 1,000 stores — roughly 20% of the retailer's more than 4,700 U.S. stores. That's twice as many stores as last spring. "That's frankly one of the biggest ways to get exposure to the brands — by increasing the store count — because people see it in the stores and then they buy it online and in stores," Incandela said. Scoop's collection for women will be carried by 500 stores and on Walmart's website. It includes 56 pieces, ranging from denim and skirts to shoes. The company's push into fashion inspired Walmart to acquire Zeekit, a virtual fitting room start-up with technology that can be incorporated into the website. Walmart is experimenting with how merchandise looks in stores, too. It revamped a store near its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters to showcase Walmart's owned and national brands. It widened aisles, added lighting and mannequins and put branded shops toward the front. That design will be used in more stores, according to Incandela. "We wanted to make product the hero and take away the clutter so that the customer could see the quality and the style of the product — and it's working," Incandela said. "The customer is looking for an inspiring shopping experience where they can browse and discover."

'A basket enhancer'