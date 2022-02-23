Australia stocks fall; S&P 500 closes in correction territory as Ukraine crisis deepens

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia fell in Wednesday morning trade as the crisis surrounding Ukraine intensifies.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped about 0.1% in morning trade, with shares of Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank all in negative territory.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday Russia has begun "an invasion" of Ukraine and announced sanctions against Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt, among others. Biden's announcement came following the Russian parliament's approval of President Vladimir Putin's Tuesday request to use military force outside the country's borders.

Markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined 1.01% to 4,304.76 — more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close, leaving the index in correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 482.57 points, or 1.42%, to 33,596.61 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.23% to 13,381.52.