The number of U.S. cities with an average home price of $1 million tripled last year

The number of "million-dollar cities" with home listing values exceeding an average of $1 million has tripled since 2020, according to recent Zillow data.

With the average price of a home up 19.6% last year, according to Zillow, 146 new "million-dollar cities" were added in 2021 — the most ever in one year — bringing the total number to a new record of 481.

While Idaho, Montana and Tennessee gained million-dollar cities for the first time, California, Massachusetts and New York added the most new cities with average home values above $1 million. Most million-dollar cities are located in large coastal regions, like Los Angeles and San Francisco, with 44% of them in California.

"The surge in demand for housing last year sent home values skyrocketing, even in places where prices already were sky-high, and that helped tip a record number of cities into the million-dollar club," says Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow.

The median price of a home in the U.S. is now $408,100, which is $85,500 more than it was in Jan. 2020, according to price information from the St. Louis Fed.

The dramatic increase in median home prices is largely the result of a longstanding shortage of homes, exacerbated by strong demand and construction disruptions during the pandemic.