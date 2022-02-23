European markets head for positive open as investors await Ukraine-Russia updates

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,499, Germany's DAX 82 points higher at 14,743, France's CAC 40 up 27 points at 6,804 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 122 points at 26,131, according to data from IG.

Global markets were rattled by events in Europe this week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. The move came after he announced Monday evening that he would recognize their independence.

The EU and U.K. announced sanctions on Russia earlier Tuesday and the U.S. followed later in the day with President Joe Biden announcing a first tranche of sanctions against the country, targeting Russian banks, the country's sovereign debt and three individuals.